Ga. Tech visits UAB

Georgia Tech (4-3) vs. UAB (7-1)

Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB squares off against Georgia Tech in a non-conference matchup. Each team last saw action this past weekend. Georgia Tech easily beat Delaware State by 28 on Sunday, while UAB fell to Chattanooga on Saturday, 69-66.

SUPER SENIORS: Georgia Tech has benefited heavily from its seniors. Moses Wright, Jose Alvarado, Jordan Usher and Bubba Parham have combined to account for 69 percent of the team's scoring this year and 66 percent of all Yellow Jackets points over the team's last five games.JUMPING FOR JACKSON: Quan Jackson has connected on 17.6 percent of the 17 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 2 for 11 over his last five games. He's also converted 57.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

FLOOR SPACING: UAB's Jalen Benjamin has attempted 48 3-pointers and connected on 43.8 percent of them, and is 9 for 21 over his last three games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Yellow Jackets have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Blazers. UAB has an assist on 25 of 84 field goals (29.8 percent) across its previous three matchups while Georgia Tech has assists on 54 of 82 field goals (65.9 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The steady UAB defense has held opponents to 56.5 points per game, the 12th-lowest mark in Division I. Georgia Tech has allowed an average of 77 points through seven games (ranking the Yellow Jackets 202nd).

