Devils agree to terms with 1st-round draft pick Mercer

NEWARK, N.J.

The New Jersey Devils have agreed to terms with center Dawson Mercer on a three-year entry-level contract.

General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the tentative deal with Mercer, who was the 18th pick overall in the recent draft. He was the Devils' second of three first-round picks.

Mercer is currently representing Canada at the 2021 World Junior Championship in Edmonton, Alberta. He is one of six returning players who won gold at the 2020 tournament.

Mercer had 69 goals and 88 assists in 176 junior hockey league games.

