Orlando Magic visit the Wizards for division matchup

Orlando Magic (1-0, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (0-1, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando heads to Washington for a Southeast Division matchup.

Washington finished 25-47 overall and 5-9 in Southeast Division action during the 2019-20 season. The Wizards allowed opponents to score 119.1 points per game and shoot 48.8% from the field last season.

Orlando finished 33-40 overall and 20-23 in Eastern Conference play in the 2019-20 season. The Magic gave up 108.3 points per game while committing 18.3 fouls last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Wizards: Rui Hachimura: out (illness).

Magic: James Ennis III: out (hamstring), Al-Farouq Aminu: out (knee), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (acl).

