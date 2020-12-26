Dosunmu scores 30 to lead No. 18 Illinois past Indiana 69-60

Illinois coach Brad Underwood talks to players during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Indiana on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart) AP

Ayo Dosunmu scored 30 points, Kofi Cockburn added 15 points and 15 rebounds, and No. 18 Illinois beat Indiana 69-60 on Saturday.

The game was close until about midway through the second half, when Dosunmu hit three consecutive 3-pointers to fuel Illinois' 14-0 run. Andre Curbelo added five assists for Illinois (7-3, 3-1 Big Ten).

Armaan Franklin led Indiana (5-4, 0-2) with 23 points, and big man Trayce Jackson-Davis added 11.

Neither team could find the basket in the first three minutes of the game, and the Hoosiers went on a 7-0 run while Illinois went 0 for 7 from the field. Following a 6-0 Illini run, both teams settled in and traded baskets for most of the opening frame. Indiana led 15-9 before Curbelo and Dosunmu took control for Illinois.

Dosunmu scored 10 points in the first half, many of those coming off circus passes by Curbelo. Illinois led 29-27 at the half.

BIG PICTURE

Illinois closed the game strong, going on a 21-11 run in which Dosumu contributed 14 points. The game was fairly close, statistically. The Illini shot 24 of 54 from the field for 44% and the Hoosiers shot 23-58 (40%). Dosunmu’s offensive output and a 14-of-18 showing at the foul line sealed the win.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Illinois was heavily favored against unranked Indiana and did what it had to do. The Illini might move up a notch or two, but the win, hard-fought as it was, is unlikely to move the needle much.

UP NEXT

Indiana: Hosts Penn. State on Wednesday.

Illinois: After a week off, the Illini host Purdue on Jan. 2.