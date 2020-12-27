Wisconsin looks for home win vs Maryland

Maryland (5-3, 0-2) vs. Wisconsin (8-1, 2-0)

Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin looks for its fourth straight win over Maryland at Kohl Center. The last victory for the Terrapins at Wisconsin was a 63-60 win on Jan. 9, 2016.

.DOMINANT DONTA: Donta Scott has connected on 53.8 percent of the 26 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 18 over the last five games. He's also converted 81.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Maryland is a perfect 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.1 percent or less. The Terrapins are 0-3 when allowing the opposition to shoot any better than that.

STREAK STATS: Wisconsin has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 79 points while giving up 56.1.

DID YOU KNOW: The Wisconsin offense has recorded a turnover on only 12.5 percent of its possessions, which is the second-lowest rate in the country. The Maryland defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.3 percent of all possessions (ranked 288th among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25