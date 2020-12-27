Hartford seeks revenge on New Hampshire

Hartford (5-3, 2-1) vs. New Hampshire (2-2, 1-0)

Lundholm Gym, Durham, New Hampshire; Monday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire goes for the season sweep over Hartford after winning the previous matchup in Durham. The teams last played each other on Dec. 27, when the Wildcats shot 52.8 percent from the field while limiting Hartford to just 43.9 percent on the way to an eight-point victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: New Hampshire's Nick Guadarrama has averaged 17.7 points and 10 rebounds while Jayden Martinez has put up 13.5 points and 9.3 rebounds. For the Hawks, Moses Flowers has averaged 12 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals while Traci Carter has put up 10.6 points and 2.8 steals.MIGHTY MOSES: Flowers has connected on 27.9 percent of the 43 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 26 over the last five games. He's also converted 73.7 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Hawks have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Wildcats. New Hampshire has an assist on 34 of 78 field goals (43.6 percent) across its previous three games while Hartford has assists on 36 of 71 field goals (50.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The quick-tempoed New Hampshire offense has averaged 76.4 possessions per game this season, ranking the Wildcats 25th nationally. Hartford has not been as opportunistic as the Wildcats and is averaging only 66.2 possessions per game (ranked 307th).

