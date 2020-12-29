Lexington Herald Leader Logo
San Antonio and Los Angeles meet for conference matchup

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers (2-2, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (2-1, sixth in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and the San Antonio Spurs host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

San Antonio finished 32-39 overall and 19-15 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Spurs averaged 15.7 points off of turnovers, 11 second chance points and 45.4 bench points last season.

Los Angeles went 52-19 overall and 36-10 in Western Conference action in the 2019-20 season. The Lakers averaged 113.4 points per game last season, 52.8 in the paint, 19 off of turnovers and 18.4 on fast breaks.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Spurs: Quinndary Weatherspoon: day to day (knee), Derrick White: out (toe).

Lakers: Alex Caruso: out (hand/health protocols).

