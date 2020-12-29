Tennessee St. looks for home win vs Austin Peay

Austin Peay (5-3, 1-1) vs. Tennessee State (1-4, 0-2)

Gentry Center, Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State looks for its fourth straight win over Austin Peay at Gentry Center. The last victory for the Governors at Tennessee State was a 75-65 win on Feb. 6, 2014.

SAVVY SENIORS: Tennessee State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Mark Freeman, Shakem Johnson, Josh Linder and Shakwon Barrett have combined to account for 60 percent of all Tigers points this season.TERRIFIC TERRY: Terry Taylor has connected on 26.1 percent of the 23 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 14 over the last three games. He's also made 87 percent of his free throws this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Austin Peay is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 70 points or fewer. The Governors are 0-3 when opponents score more than 70.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Tigers have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Governors. Tennessee State has 42 assists on 83 field goals (50.6 percent) across its previous three outings while Austin Peay has assists on 36 of 81 field goals (44.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Austin Peay defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 26 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Governors 17th among Division I teams. The Tennessee State offense has turned the ball over on 21.4 percent of its possessions (ranking the Tigers 255th, nationally).

