ND looks to knock off No. 23 Virginia

No. 23 Virginia (4-2, 0-0) vs. Notre Dame (3-4, 0-1)

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center, Notre Dame, Indiana; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Virginia looks to give Notre Dame its 23rd straight loss to ranked opponents. Notre Dame's last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 6 Wichita State Shockers 67-66 on Nov. 22, 2017. Virginia has won its last eight games against conference opponents dating back to last season.

TEAM LEADERS: The Cavaliers have been led by the senior duo of Sam Hauser and Jay Huff. Hauser is averaging 12.8 points and 5.8 rebounds while Huff is putting up 11.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per contest. The Fighting Irish have been led by juniors Prentiss Hubb and Dane Goodwin, who are scoring 16.4 and 16.1 points, respectively.SOLID SAM: Hauser has connected on 37 percent of the 27 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 18 over his last three games. He's also made 87.5 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Irish have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Cavaliers. Notre Dame has an assist on 45 of 73 field goals (61.6 percent) across its past three outings while Virginia has assists on 44 of 75 field goals (58.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Virginia offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.1 percent of its possessions, which is the 14th-best rate in the nation. The Notre Dame defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 12.5 percent of all possessions (ranked 334th among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25