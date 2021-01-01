Montana looks to end streak vs N. Colorado

Northern Colorado (4-3, 1-1) vs. Montana (3-5, 0-2)

Dahlberg Arena, Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado looks to extend Montana's conference losing streak to five games. Montana's last Big Sky win came against the Sacramento State Hornets 79-71 on Feb. 29, 2020. Northern Colorado fell short in a 71-56 game at home to Idaho State on Dec. 12.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Montana's Kyle Owens, Josh Bannan and Brandon Whitney have combined to account for 45 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 44 percent of all Grizzlies points over the last five games.BRILLIANT BODIE: Bodie Hume has connected on 43.2 percent of the 37 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 25 over the last five games. He's also converted 57.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 63: Montana is 0-5 this year when it allows 63 points or more and 3-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 63.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Grizzlies have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Bears. Montana has an assist on 31 of 73 field goals (42.5 percent) across its previous three outings while Northern Colorado has assists on 22 of 63 field goals (34.9 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Montana has held opposing teams to only 39.1 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all Big Sky teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25