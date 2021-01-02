Cleveland St. looks to extend streak vs IUPUI

Cleveland State (5-3, 5-0) vs. IUPUI (1-1, 0-1)

Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State looks for its sixth straight conference win against IUPUI. Cleveland State's last Horizon loss came against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies 80-59 on March 3, 2020. IUPUI lost 65-62 loss at home against Cleveland State in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: IUPUI's Marcus Burk, Elyjah Goss and Jaylen Minnett have collectively accounted for 50 percent of all Jaguars scoring this season.DOMINANT D'MOI: D'Moi Hodge has connected on 39.5 percent of the 43 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 15 of 33 over his last five games. He's also converted 73.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Cleveland State has won its last three road games, scoring 72.3 points, while allowing 67.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The IUPUI defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.8 percent of all possessions, which is the 28th-highest rate in the country. Cleveland State has turned the ball over on 21.4 percent of its possessions (ranked 255th among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25