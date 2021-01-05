Agee, Dalcourt lead San Jose St. past Benedictine 80-64

Ralph Agee and Jalen Dalcourt scored 18 points apiece and San Jose State defeated NAIA member Benedictine (Arizona) 80-64 on Monday.

Agee and Dalcourt combined to shoot 15 of 21 with Dalcourt hitting 4 of 5 3pointers and Agee grabbing nine rebounds to go with his career-high scoring.

Richard Washington added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Spartans (2-6) and Omari Moore had 11 points and nine boards.

Coleson Struhs hit five 3s and scored 15 points for Benedictine and Nick Sessions added 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25