West Virginia QB Austin Kendall enters transfer portal

West Virginia quarterback Austin Kendall plans to play elsewhere next season.

West Virginia football spokesman Mike Montoro confirmed Tuesday that Kendall has put his name into the NCAA’s transfer database.

Kendall came on in relief of Jarret Doege in the second half of the Liberty Bowl and threw two touchdown passes to lead the Mountaineers (6-4) to a 24-21 victory over Army. Kendall also appeared in a backup role in the season opener against Eastern Kentucky.

Kendall came to West Virginia from Oklahoma as a graduate transfer a year ago and started the first nine games, throwing for 1,989 yards with 12 TDs and 10 interceptions, before Doege finished out the 2019 season.