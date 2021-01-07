Young, Charlotte visit Marshall

Charlotte (5-4, 1-1) vs. Marshall (7-2, 1-1)

Henderson Center, Huntington, West Virginia; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jahmir Young and Charlotte will face Taevion Kinsey and Marshall. The sophomore Young has scored 30 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 22.6 over his last five games. Kinsey, a junior, is averaging 20.8 points and five assists over the last five games.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. Kinsey, Jarrod West, Jannson Williams and Mikel Beyers have collectively accounted for 68 percent of Marshall's scoring this season. For Charlotte, Jordan Shepherd, Milos Supica and Jhery Matos have collectively scored 43 percent of the team's points this season, including 62 percent of all 49ers points over their last five.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Kinsey has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Marshall field goals over the last three games. Kinsey has accounted for 22 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Marshall is a sterling 7-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.3 percent or less. The Thundering Herd are 0-2 when they let opponents to shoot any better than that.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Herd have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the 49ers. Marshall has an assist on 53 of 85 field goals (62.4 percent) across its previous three games while Charlotte has assists on 35 of 71 field goals (49.3 percent) during its past three games.

LAST FIVE: Charlotte has averaged 68.6 points per game over its last five games. The 49ers have given up 65.4 points per game over that span.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25