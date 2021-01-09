Oakland (3-11, 3-4) vs. Green Bay (2-9, 2-5)

Kress Events Center, Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland seeks revenge on Green Bay after dropping the first matchup in Green Bay. The teams last played on Jan. 8, when the Phoenix shot 50.8 percent from the field while holding Oakland to just 42.2 percent en route to a three-point victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Green Bay's Amari Davis has averaged 17.2 points while PJ Pipes has put up 15.2 points and 4.5 rebounds. For the Golden Grizzlies, Jalen Moore has averaged 18 points, 6.6 assists and 2.1 steals while Daniel Oladapo has put up 9.8 points and 8.8 rebounds.

STEPPING IT UP: The Golden Grizzlies have scored 74 points per game and allowed 80.6 points per game in conference play thus far. Those figures both represent moves in the right direction from the 63.6 points scored and 88.9 points given up per game to non-conference foes.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Moore has either made or assisted on 55 percent of all Oakland field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 20 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Phoenix are 0-8 when they score 77 points or fewer and 2-1 when they exceed 77 points. The Golden Grizzlies are 0-9 when they fail to score more than 73 points and 3-2 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Phoenix have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Golden Grizzlies. Green Bay has an assist on 48 of 80 field goals (60 percent) across its previous three contests while Oakland has assists on 43 of 74 field goals (58.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Oakland is rated first among Horizon teams with an average of 73.5 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25