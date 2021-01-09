Montana takes on Whitworth

Whitworth vs. Montana (4-6)

Dahlberg Arena, Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Montana Grizzlies are set to battle the Pirates of Division III Whitworth. Montana is coming off a 56-54 win at home over Northern Colorado in its most recent game.

FAB FRESHMEN: Montana's Kyle Owens, Josh Bannan and Brandon Whitney have collectively scored 45 percent of the team's points this season, including 42 percent of all Grizzlies scoring over the last five games.OUTSTANDING OWENS: In 10 appearances this season, Montana's Kyle Owens has shot 44.2 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Montana went 3-6 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Grizzlies scored 64.1 points per matchup in those nine games.

