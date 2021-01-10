Washington St women score at OT buzzer, beat No. 7 Arizona

Charlisse Leger-Walker made a layup at the buzzer in overtime and Washington State rallied past No. 7 Arizona 71-69 on Sunday.

“Those who know me, know I don’t get too high or too low but when I made that shot I was so high,” she said. “Just to get that final shot go in was so amazing and I’m so glad my teammates had the trust in me to let me try and make that play.”

It wasn't her only key play, either.

Leger-Walker made a layup with two seconds left in regulation to tie it at 60, converting after a pass from sister Krystal Leger-Walker.

The sisters combined for eight of the Cougars' 11 points in overtime.

Washington State (7-1, 5-1), predicted to finish last in the Pac-12 this year, beat a Top 10 team for the first time since the 2016-2017 season. The Cougars have won four in a row, with its only loss by four points to highly ranked Oregon, and likely make its first appearance in the AP Top 25 when ratings come out Monday.

“I couldn’t be happier for this team and where we are going and the future of this program,” coach Kamie Ethrdige said. “We put the ball in Charlie’s hands and gave her space so she could at least attack the rim at the buzzer and it won us the game.”

After trailing for most of the game, the Cougars went on an 11-3 run to make it 57-all with 2:45 left in the fourth quarter.

Charlisse Leger-Walker finished with 17 points and five assists. Krystal Leger-Walker had 14 points and nine assists. Bella Murekatete added 14 points for the Cougars.

Arizona (8-2, 6-2 Pac-12) led by 16 but shot just 11% in the fourth quarter, allowing the Cougars to come back. Aari McDonald had 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Wildcats.

“They gave us a really tough time in the second half,” coach Adia Barnes said. “It was a tough break but it has to be a learning lesson for our team. We made some tough shots down the stretch but it wasn’t enough.”

BIG PICTURE

Arizona: After starting the season 7-0, the Wildcats have gone 1-2 in their last three games. They will need to find a way to get back in rhythm with a matchup against No. 11 Oregon later this week.

Washington State: The Cougars have won four in a row heading into a road series against the Southern California schools later this week.

UP NEXT

Arizona hosts No. 11 Oregon on Thursday.

Washington State plays at Southern California on Friday