76ers face the Heat on 3-game slide

Miami Heat (4-4, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (7-4, third in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia enters the matchup with Miami after losing three straight games.

Philadelphia finished 43-30 overall and went 31-4 at home a season ago. The 76ers gave up 108.4 points per game while committing 21.0 fouls last season.

Miami finished 44-29 overall and 30-13 in Eastern Conference action in the 2019-20 season. The Heat averaged 112 points per game while allowing opponents to score 109.1 last season.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

INJURIES: 76ers: Matisse Thybulle: out (health protocols), Vincent Poirier: out (health protocols), Shake Milton: out (health protocols), Furkan Korkmaz: out (groin), Tobias Harris: out (health protocols), Terrance Ferguson: out (personal), Seth Curry: out (covid), Ben Simmons: out (left knee).

Heat: Jimmy Butler: out (health protocols), Avery Bradley: out (health protocols), Udonis Haslem: out (health protocols), Kendrick Nunn: out (health protocols), Bam Adebayo: out (health protocols), Kelly Olynyk: day to day (groin), Maurice Harkless: out (health protocols), Goran Dragic: out (knee), KZ Okpala: out (health protocols), Gabe Vincent: day to day (knee), Meyers Leonard: day to day (shoulder).