Belmont looks to extend streak vs Tenn. Tech

Belmont (12-1, 6-0) vs. Tennessee Tech (1-12, 1-5)

Hooper Eblen Arena, Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Tennessee Tech. Belmont has won by an average of 12 points in its last six wins over the Golden Eagles. Tennessee Tech's last win in the series came on Feb. 11, 2017, an 83-70 win.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Juniors Nick Muszynski and Grayson Murphy have led the Bruins. Muszynski has averaged 16.2 points and 5.3 rebounds while Murphy has put up 10.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. The Golden Eagles have been led by Keishawn Davidson and Damaria Franklin. Davidson has averaged 10.7 points while Franklin has put up 11.2 points per game.

OVC IMPROVEMENT: The Golden Eagles have scored 67.3 points per game and allowed 74 points per game in conference play thus far. Those are both moves in the right direction from the 78.7 points scored and 81.6 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.DOMINANT DAVIDSON: Davidson has connected on 35.6 percent of the 45 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 6 for 15 over his last three games. He's also made 92 percent of his free throws this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Belmont's Luke Smith has attempted 94 3-pointers and connected on 42.6 percent of them, and is 6 for 20 over his last three games.

STREAK SCORING: Belmont has won its last four road games, scoring 82.8 points, while allowing 66.5 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Belmont has scored 79.2 points while allowing 64.4 points over its last five games. Tennessee Tech has managed 71 points and given up 77 over its last five.

