Cal Poly looks to end streak vs UC Riverside

UC Riverside (4-3, 1-1) vs. Cal Poly (2-6, 0-2)

Robert A. Mott Gym, San Luis Obispo, California; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside looks to extend Cal Poly's conference losing streak to 10 games. Cal Poly's last Big West win came against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors 79-75 on Feb. 8, 2020. UC Riverside came up short in a 67-62 overtime game at Southern California on Tuesday.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: UC Riverside has been fueled by senior leadership while Cal Poly has leaned on freshmen this year. For the Highlanders, seniors Arinze Chidom, Zyon Pullin, Jock Perry and Dominick Pickett have collectively accounted for 63 percent of the team's scoring, including 71 percent of all points over its last five. In the other locker room, freshmen Camren Pierce, Brantly Stevenson and Kobe Sanders have combined to score 32 percent of Cal Poly's points this season.ACCURATE ARINZE: Chidom has connected on 31.6 percent of the 19 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 17 over his last five games. He's also converted 58.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Cal Poly is 0-6 this year when it scores 69 points or fewer and 2-0 when it scores at least 70.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Highlanders have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Mustangs. Cal Poly has 22 assists on 53 field goals (41.5 percent) across its previous three games while UC Riverside has assists on 40 of 83 field goals (48.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Riverside as a collective unit has made 9.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Big West teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25