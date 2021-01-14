LSU spoils No. 7 Texas A&M’s perfect season with OT win

Khayla Pointer scored seven points in overtime and LSU spoiled No. 7 Texas A&M’s bid for the best start in program history, beating the Aggies 65-61 on Thursday night.

Pointer banked in a long off-balance 3-pointer to give LSU a 59-54 lead with 2:28 left. Texas A&M (12-1, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) trailed 62-58 with 19 seconds left, and Kayla Wells’ charging foul ended the Aggies’ hopes.

Tiara Young led LSU (5-6, 3-2) with 20 points. Faustine Aifuwa had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Pointer finished with 17 points.

Texas A&M’s N’dea Jones had 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Destiny Pitts’ 3-pointer with 49 seconds left gave Texas A&M a 53-52 lead, its first since leading 10-9 in the first quarter. After Jones took a charge, Aaliyah Wilson added a free throw for a two-point lead.

Aifuwa scored in the lane to tie it at 54 with 5.8 seconds left. LSU then forced a turnover as Texas A&M didn’t get off a shot before the final buzzer.

NO. 2 LOUISVILLE 89, BOSTON COLLEGE 70

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Dana Evans scored 24 points, Olivia Cochran added 18 and Louisville used balanced scoring to pull away against Boston College.

Louisville (11-0, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) led 68-56 entering the quarter and used a 14-6 run over 5:12 for a 20-point lead on the way toward improving to 8-0 against BC (5-6, 1-6) in ACC play.

Hailey Van Lith and Kianna Smith each added 13 points, and Elizabeth Balogun had 11 for the Cardinals.

Cameron Swartz and Ally Vantimmeren each scored 17 points for the Eagles.

NO. 5 SOUTH CAROLINA 106, VANDERBILT 43

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Victaria Saxton scored 20 points and South Carolina routed Vanderbilt to remain perfect in the Southeastern Conference.

The Gamecocks (9-1, 4-0) have won 20 straight after going undefeated in league play last season, and they are four wins away from their longest SEC winning streak. South Carolina won 24 straight between Jan. 3, 2016, and Jan. 26. 2017.

Brea Beal also scored 17 points, Destanni Henderson added 12, and Laeticia Amihere had 11. Koi Love led Vanderbilt (4-3, 0-2) with 18 points.

NO. 9 MARYLAND 90, MINNESOTA 73

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Diamond Miller scored 23 points, Chloe Bibby had 22 and Maryland beat Minnesota for its ninth straight victory.

Katie Benzan added 20 points for the Terrapins (10-1, 6-0 Big Ten).

Jasmine Powell led Minnesota (2-7, 1-6) with 22 points and eight assists. Sara Scalia added 14 points.

NO. 11 OREGON 57, NO. 10 OREGON 41

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Aari McDonald scored 16 points and Trinity Baptiste had 14 points and six rebounds to help Arizona beat Oregon, snapping a 10-game losing streak in the series.

Sam Thomas had 10 points and six rebounds for the Wildcats (9-2, 7-2 Pac-12). They scored 17 of the first 19 points and led by 21 in beating Oregon the first time since the 2016 Pac-12 Tournament.

Nyara Sabally had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Ducks (9-3, 7-3).

NO. 18 INDIANA 66, PURDUE 45

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Grace Berger had 22 points, five rebounds and seven assists, Mackenzie Holmes scored 20 points and Indiana outscored Purdue 20-3 in the second quarter.

Holmes scored 14 points in the first half — while Purdue had 15 — and Berger beat the halftime buzzer with a 3-pointer for a 17-point lead. Indiana (8-3, 6-1 Big Ten) has won by at least 21 points in each of its conference victories.

Kayana Traylor led Purdue (5-5, 2-4) with eight points.

GEORGIA 67, NO. 23 TENNESSEE 66

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Que Morrison scored 13 of her 17 points in the third quarter when Georgia erased a 17-point deficit and the Bulldogs held on to beat Tennessee for their first win in Knoxville in 25 years.

Gabby Connally also had 17 points for Georgia (11-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference).

Rennia Davis had 15 points for Tennessee (8-2, 2-1). Tamari Key added 14.