Sports
Sharks visit the Coyotes after Hertl’s 2-goal game
San Jose Sharks (1-0-0, fourth in the West Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (0-0-1, fifth in the West Division)
Glendale, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: San Jose visits the Arizona Coyotes after Tomas Hertl scored two goals in the Sharks' 4-3 shootout win over the Coyotes.
Arizona finished 33-29-8 overall and 11-8-4 in division action in the 2019-20 season. The Coyotes scored 190 total goals last season while averaging 2.7 per game.
San Jose went 11-11-1 in division action and 12-19-3 on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Sharks scored 180 total goals last season averaging 2.6 per game.
The teams meet for the second straight game.
INJURIES: Coyotes: None listed.
Sharks: None listed.
Comments