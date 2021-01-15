Pepperdine looks to extend streak vs Portland

Portland (6-6, 0-3) vs. Pepperdine (4-6, 0-1)

Firestone Fieldhouse, Malibu, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Portland. In its last five wins against the Pilots, Pepperdine has won by an average of 12 points. Portland's last win in the series came on Feb. 1, 2018, an 85-76 victory.

STEPPING UP: Pepperdine's Colbey Ross has averaged 18 points and 7.2 assists while Kessler Edwards has put up 16.9 points and 5.7 rebounds. For the Pilots, Ahmed Ali has averaged 17.8 points while Eddie Davis has put up 11.5 points and five rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Ross has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Pepperdine field goals over the last five games. Ross has 24 field goals and 34 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: Pepperdine is 0-5 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 4-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

STREAK STATS: Portland has lost its last three road games, scoring 57.7 points, while allowing 84 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Portland has attempted the ninth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Pilots have averaged 24.8 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25