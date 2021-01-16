Drexel looks to sweep William & Mary

William & Mary (3-6, 1-3) vs. Drexel (6-4, 1-2)

John A Daskalakis Center, Philadelphia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary seeks revenge on Drexel after dropping the first matchup in Philadelphia. The teams last played each other on Jan. 16, when the Dragons shot 61 percent from the field while limiting William & Mary to just 44 percent en route to the 24-point victory.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: William & Mary's Luke Loewe, Yuri Covington and Connor Kochera have collectively scored 55 percent of the team's points this season and have accounted for 69 percent of all Tribe scoring over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Tribe have allowed just 71.8 points per game across four conference games. That's an improvement from the 75 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Loewe has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all William & Mary field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 30 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: William & Mary has lost its last four road games, scoring 56.8 points, while allowing 75.3 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Tribe have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Dragons. Drexel has an assist on 42 of 81 field goals (51.9 percent) over its past three matchups while William & Mary has assists on 39 of 71 field goals (54.9 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Drexel has held opposing teams to 63.8 points per game, the lowest figure among all CAA teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25