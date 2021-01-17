Winnipeg visits Toronto after Laine’s 2-goal game

Winnipeg Jets (1-0-0, fourth in the North Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (2-1-0, first in the North Division)

Toronto; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host Winnipeg after Patrik Laine scored two goals in the Jets' 4-3 overtime victory against the Flames.

Toronto went 36-25-9 overall and 12-8-2 in division action in the 2019-20 season. The Maple Leafs averaged 32.9 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 3.4 goals per game.

Winnipeg finished 11-6-4 in division play and 17-14-3 on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Jets averaged 31.3 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 3.0 goals per game.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Jets: None listed.