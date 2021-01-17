Walker, Fla St. visit Louisville

Florida State (7-2, 3-1) vs. Louisville (9-2, 4-1)

KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Kentucky; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as M.J. Walker and Florida State will face Carlik Jones and Louisville. Walker has scored 21 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 16 over his last five games. Jones is averaging 20 points over the last five games.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Louisville's Jones has averaged 16.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists while David Johnson has put up 12.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists. For the Seminoles, Walker has averaged 16.3 points while Scottie Barnes has put up 9.9 points.

ACC IMPROVEMENT: The Seminoles have scored 66.4 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 76.8 per game they managed against non-conference opponents.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Jones has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Louisville field goals over the last three games. Jones has 26 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Cardinals are 9-0 when recording at least eight offensive rebounds and 0-2 when they fall shy of that mark. The Seminoles are 6-0 when converting on at least 71.4 percent of its free throws and 1-2 when they shoot worse than that from the line.

STREAK SCORING: Louisville has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 74.3 points while giving up 60.3.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Louisville has held opposing teams to only 39.8 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all ACC teams.

