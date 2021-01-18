Sports

Kimbrough leads La Salle over Saint Joseph’s 90-83

The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA

Jared Kimbrough had a career-high 24 points as La Salle defeated Saint Joseph's 90-83 on Monday.

Anwar Gill had 15 points for La Salle (6-8, 3-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jhamir Brickus added 10 points. Kimbrough made 12 of 13 shots.

Jack Forrest scored a career-high 25 points for the Hawks (1-10, 0-5). Taylor Funk added 17 points, and Jordan Hall had 11 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Esposito leads Sacramento State over Idaho State 70-65

January 18, 2021 7:40 PM

Health & Medicine

AP source: Padres acquiring SD native Musgrove from Pirates

January 18, 2021 7:38 PM

Sports

Guess, Tryon lift Samford past Western Carolina 82-78

January 18, 2021 7:37 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service