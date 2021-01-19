Carolina takes on Nashville for division showdown

Carolina Hurricanes (2-1-0, third in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (2-1-0, second in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Division foes Nashville and Carolina take the ice.

Nashville finished 35-26-8 overall and 12-7-1 in division action a season ago. The Predators scored 212 total goals last season while collecting 350 assists.

Carolina finished 38-25-5 overall and 8-12-1 in division action in the 2019-20 season. The Hurricanes averaged 33.2 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 3.2 goals per game.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

INJURIES: Predators: Luca Sbisa: out (health protocols).

Hurricanes: Jordan Staal: out (covid-19).