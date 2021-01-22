Morehead St. looks to extend streak vs UTM

UT Martin (3-8, 1-6) vs. Morehead State (10-6, 7-2)

Ellis T Johnson Arena, Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State looks for its seventh straight conference win against UT Martin. Morehead State's last OVC loss came against the Southern Illinois-Edwardsville Cougars 69-65 on Dec. 18, 2020. UT Martin remains winless against OVC opponents this season.

SUPER SENIORS: Morehead State's Devon Cooper, KJ Hunt, Jr. and James Baker, Jr. have collectively scored 42 percent of the team's points this season, including 48 percent of all Eagles scoring over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Eagles have scored 67.7 points per game and allowed 60.3 points per game across nine conference games. Those are both nice improvements over the 66.3 points scored and 73.4 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.CLUTCH CAMERON: Cameron Holden has connected on 21.7 percent of the 23 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 13 over the last five games. He's also converted 73.4 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 66: Morehead State is 0-6 this year when it allows 66 points or more and 10-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 66.

STREAK STATS: UT Martin has dropped its last five road games, scoring 63.4 points and allowing 89.2 points during those contests. Morehead State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 63 points while giving up 58.

DID YOU KNOW: UT Martin has attempted the second-most free throws among all OVC teams. The Skyhawks have averaged 21.5 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25