Brown leads Boston against Cleveland after 42-point game

Cleveland Cavaliers (8-7, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (8-6, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers after Jaylen Brown scored 42 points in the Celtics' 122-110 loss to the 76ers.

The Celtics are 7-6 in Eastern Conference games. Boston ranks sixth in the NBA with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Tristan Thompson averaging 2.8 offensive boards.

The Cavaliers are 7-5 in conference games. Cleveland has a 6-0 record when scoring 100 or more points.

The Celtics and Cavaliers face off Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is averaging 26.9 points, six rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Celtics. Marcus Smart is averaging 13.5 points, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Boston.

Collin Sexton leads the Cavaliers scoring 26.8 points and grabbing 2.4 rebounds. Andre Drummond is averaging 17.3 points and 13.8 rebounds while shooting 45.8% over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 6-4, averaging 110.8 points, 45 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109 points on 45.1% shooting.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 101.3 points, 43.8 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.8 points on 46.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Celtics: Aaron Nesmith: out (back), Payton Pritchard: day to day (knee), Romeo Langford: out (right wrist), Carsen Edwards: out (health and safety protocols), Jayson Tatum: out (health and safety protocols).

Cavaliers: Matthew Dellavedova: out (concussion), Kevin Love: out (calf).