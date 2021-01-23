NKU looks to sweep Robert Morris

Northern Kentucky (6-8, 4-5) vs. Robert Morris (3-6, 2-4)

UPMC Events Center, Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris seeks revenge on Northern Kentucky after dropping the first matchup in Moon Township. The teams last played on Jan. 22, when the Norse shot 58.2 percent from the field while limiting Robert Morris to just 45.6 percent en route to an 81-76 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Robert Morris' AJ Bramah, Jon Williams and Dante Treacy have combined to account for 51 percent of all Colonials points this season, although their production has slipped to 33 percent over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Colonials have scored 73.7 points per game and allowed 75.5 points per game across six conference games. Those are both solid improvements over the 70.6 points scored and 85 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.TERRIFIC TREVON: Trevon Faulkner has connected on 22.2 percent of the 63 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 20 over his last five games. He's also converted 75.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Northern Kentucky is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 69 points and 6-3 when scoring at least 69.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Northern Kentucky is a perfect 5-0 when it scores at least 74 points. The Norse are 1-8 when scoring any fewer than 74.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Kentucky is rated first among Horizon teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.3 percent. The Norse have averaged 12.8 offensive boards per game.

