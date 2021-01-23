St. Pete’s looks to sweep Siena

St. Peter's (7-5, 4-3) vs. Siena (6-1, 6-1)

Times Union Center, Albany, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena seeks revenge on St. Peter's after dropping the first matchup in Albany. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 22, when the Peacocks shot 42.3 percent from the field while limiting Siena's shooters to just 35.8 percent on their way to the six-point victory.

LEADING THE WAY: Siena's Manny Camper has averaged 13.4 points, 10 rebounds and four assists while Jalen Pickett has put up 15.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and five assists. For the Peacocks, KC Ndefo has averaged 13.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.8 blocks while Daryl Banks III has put up 11.8 points and 4.1 rebounds.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Saints have scored 73.9 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the zero per game they managed in non-conference play.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Jordan King has been directly responsible for 41 percent of all Siena field goals over the last three games. King has 19 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

FLOOR SPACING: St. Peter's's Banks has attempted 63 3-pointers and connected on 41.3 percent of them, and is 9 for 27 over his past five games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Saints have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Peacocks. Siena has an assist on 35 of 73 field goals (47.9 percent) across its previous three outings while St. Peter's has assists on 24 of 67 field goals (35.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Siena is ranked second among MAAC teams with an average of 73.9 points per game.

