Oakland looks to extend streak vs Detroit

Detroit (3-8, 2-5) vs. Oakland (6-12, 6-5)

Athletics Center Orena, Oakland, Michigan; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland looks for its 11th straight win in the head-to-head series over Detroit. In its last 10 wins against the Titans, Oakland has won by an average of 8 points. Detroit's last win in the series came on Jan. 13, 2017, a 93-88 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Oakland's Jalen Moore has averaged 18.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and eight assists while Daniel Oladapo has put up 10.8 points and 8.6 rebounds. For the Titans, Antoine Davis has averaged 20 points while Bul Kuol has put up 16.1 points and 4.3 rebounds.

HORIZON IMPROVEMENT: The Golden Grizzlies have scored 76.8 points per game and allowed 79.2 points per game in conference play so far. Those are both significant improvements over the 69.8 points scored and 88.9 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Moore has had his hand in 70 percent of all Oakland field goals over the last three games. Moore has 18 field goals and 40 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Oakland is 0-9 this year when it scores 73 points or fewer and 6-3 when it scores at least 74.

STREAK STATS: Oakland has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 82.5 points while giving up 72.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Oakland is ranked second in the Horizon with an average of 72.7 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25