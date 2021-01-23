Hofstra looks to sweep Towson

Towson (3-6, 2-2) vs. Hofstra (8-6, 4-3)

Mack Sports Complex, Hempstead, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson seeks revenge on Hofstra after dropping the first matchup in Hempstead. The teams last went at it on Jan. 23, when Towson made just four 3-pointers on 15 attempts while the Pride hit 11 of 25 from deep en route to the 71-58 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Hofstra's Jalen Ray has averaged 18.1 points and 2.1 steals while Isaac Kante has put up 12.6 points and 10.7 rebounds. For the Tigers, Zane Martin has averaged 16.6 points and 4.5 rebounds while Charles Thompson has put up 9.8 points and 5.1 rebounds.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Pride have allowed only 68 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 73.3 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Martin has been directly responsible for 45 percent of all Towson field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 24 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Towson is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 3-1 when scoring at least 68.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Pride have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Tigers. Hofstra has 29 assists on 73 field goals (39.7 percent) over its past three outings while Towson has assists on 26 of 77 field goals (33.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Towson is ranked first among CAA teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34.6 percent. The Tigers have averaged 12.2 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25