McKennie helps Juventus beat Bologna 2-0 to close gap

Juventus' Arthur goes for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Bologna, at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP) AP

Weston McKennie scored to help Juventus beat Bologna 2-0 in Serie A on Sunday and bounce back from its demoralizing loss to title rival Inter Milan.

The American netted Juve’s second goal, in the 71st minute, after Arthur had given the Bianconeri the lead in the first half.

Juventus moved within seven points of Italian league leader AC Milan, which was beaten 3-0 at home by Atalanta on Saturday. Second-place Inter Milan also dropped points with a 0-0 draw at Udinese. Nine-time defending champion Juventus also has a match in hand.

Napoli can move back above Juventus with a win at Hellas Verona in one of four later matches.

Juventus had lost 2-0 at Inter last week but boosted morale by beating Napoli by the same scoreline on Wednesday to lift the Italian Super Cup.

Andrea Pirlo’s side needed a stroke of luck to take the lead against Bologna in Turin, as Arthur’s somewhat hopeful shot was deflected into the bottom right corner in the 15th minute.

It was Arthur’s first goal for Juventus since joining from Barcelona in June.

Juventus had chances to double its lead, notably when Bologna goalkeeper Łukasz Skorupski performed a stunning double save to keep out first Cristiano Ronaldo’s effort and then Federico Bernardeschi’s attempt on the rebound.

It took Juventus until the 71st to get the second when McKennie headed in a corner for his fourth goal for the Bianconeri.

McKennie almost doubled his tally immediately but Skorupski pulled off a fantastic save to keep out the American youngster’s close-range volley after great work from Ronaldo.