Ottawa faces Vancouver on 5-game slide

Ottawa Senators (1-4-1, seventh in the North Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (3-5-0, fifth in the North Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa heads into the matchup with Vancouver after losing five in a row.

Vancouver finished 36-27-6 overall and 11-8-1 in division games a season ago. The Canucks averaged 3.2 goals on 31.2 shots per game last season.

Ottawa went 9-9-5 in division action and 7-21-6 on the road a season ago. Goalies for the Senators allowed 3.2 goals on 33.4 shots per game last season.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Senators: None listed.