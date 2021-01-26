Grant, Pistons to face Drummond, Cavaliers

Detroit Pistons (4-13, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (8-9, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit takes on Cleveland for a Central Division matchup Wednesday.

The Cavaliers are 1-2 against opponents in the Central Division. Cleveland ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 53.3 points per game in the paint led by Andre Drummond averaging 15.4.

The Pistons are 0-4 against opponents in the Central Division. Detroit is 1-5 when committing more turnovers than opponents and averages 14.6 turnovers per game.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Cavaliers defeated the Pistons 128-119 in their last meeting on Dec. 26. Collin Sexton led Cleveland with 32 points, and Jerami Grant paced Detroit scoring 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedi Osman leads the Cavaliers with 2.6 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 13.6 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Damyean Dotson is averaging 10.3 points and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Delon Wright is second on the Pistons averaging 4.4 assists while scoring 9.2 points per game. Blake Griffin is averaging 3.9 assists and 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 104.5 points, 43.5 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112 points on 48.5% shooting.

Pistons: 3-7, averaging 108.5 points, 43.7 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points on 46.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Larry Nance Jr.: out (wrist), Matthew Dellavedova: out (concussion), Kevin Love: out (calf).

Pistons: Killian Hayes: out (hip), Derrick Rose: out (knee).