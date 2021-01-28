New York takes on Cleveland, looks to break 3-game skid

Cleveland Cavaliers (9-9, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (8-11, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York comes into the matchup with Cleveland as losers of three in a row.

The Knicks have gone 6-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York ranks sixth in the league with 36.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Julius Randle averaging 9.7.

The Cavaliers have gone 8-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland is 4-2 against opponents with a losing record.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Cavaliers won 106-103 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. Andre Drummond led Cleveland with 33 points, and Randle led New York with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randle is averaging 22.5 points, 11.3 rebounds and six assists for the Knicks. RJ Barrett is averaging 17.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers averaging 5.5 assists while scoring 14.3 points per game. Cedi Osman is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers and scoring 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 3-7, averaging 100.5 points, 47.6 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 6.2 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.5 points on 42.7% shooting.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 107.3 points, 42.7 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points on 48.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Knicks: Reggie Bullock: day to day (neck).

Cavaliers: Larry Nance Jr.: out (wrist), Matthew Dellavedova: out (concussion), Kevin Love: out (calf).