Utah faces Dallas after Gobert’s 29-20 game

Dallas Mavericks (8-10, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (14-4, first in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts the Dallas Mavericks after Rudy Gobert's 29-point, 20-rebound performance in the Jazz's 116-104 victory over the Mavericks.

The Jazz are 9-2 against conference opponents. Utah is 3-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.7 turnovers per game.

The Mavericks are 4-5 in conference play. Dallas is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gobert is shooting 60.2% and averaging 13.4 points. Royce O'Neale is shooting 47.5% and averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks averaging 27.4 points while adding 9.4 rebounds and 9.7 assists per game. Willie Cauley-Stein is shooting 60.8% and averaging 6.4 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 10-0, averaging 116.7 points, 50.3 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.4 points on 42.8% shooting.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 109 points, 43.1 rebounds, 22.6 assists, six steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points on 46.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Jazz: Donovan Mitchell: out (concussion), Derrick Favors: out (back).

Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: out (health and safety protocols).