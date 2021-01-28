Antetokounmpo and the Bucks face the Pelicans

Milwaukee Bucks (11-6, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (6-10, 14th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks take on the New Orleans Pelicans. Antetokounmpo ranks ninth in the NBA averaging 26.8 points per game.

The Pelicans are 3-3 in home games. New Orleans ranks eighth in the NBA with 49.4 points in the paint led by Zion Williamson averaging 18.5.

The Bucks have gone 4-4 away from home. Milwaukee is the NBA leader with 16.1 fast break points per game led by Antetokounmpo averaging 4.5.

The Pelicans and Bucks square off Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Ingram is shooting 47.9% and averaging 23.9 points. Williamson is averaging 24.1 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 55.7% over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks scoring 26.8 points and grabbing 11.0 rebounds. Khris Middleton is averaging 5.7 assists and 22.6 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 2-8, averaging 111.9 points, 45.9 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.6 points on 46.6% shooting.

Bucks: 7-3, averaging 116.4 points, 48.3 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points on 45.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Pelicans: None listed.

Bucks: None listed.