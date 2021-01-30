Denver hosts NBA leader Utah

Utah Jazz (15-4, first in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (11-8, fifth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Nuggets play the league-leading Utah Jazz.

The Nuggets are 3-1 against Northwest Division opponents. Denver ranks third in the NBA with 27.1 assists per game led by Nikola Jokic averaging 8.7.

The Jazz have gone 10-2 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is second in the league with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 3.8.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Jazz defeated the Nuggets 109-105 in their last matchup on Jan. 17. Jordan Clarkson led Utah with 23 points, and Jokic paced Denver scoring 35 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic leads the Nuggets with 11.7 rebounds and averages 25.7 points. Jamal Murray is averaging 17.5 points and 4.8 assists over the last 10 games for Denver.

Gobert leads the Jazz averaging 13.6 points and is adding 14.0 rebounds. Mike Conley is shooting 46.1% and averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 115.3 points, 47.8 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 9.8 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points on 47.5% shooting.

Jazz: 10-0, averaging 115.6 points, 50.9 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.7 points on 42.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Greg Whittington: out (knee), PJ Dozier: out (hamstring).

Jazz: Donovan Mitchell: out (concussion), Derrick Favors: out (back), Trent Forrest: out (health and safety protocols), Elijah Hughes: out (ankle).