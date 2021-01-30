La.-Lafeyette looks to extend streak vs Texas State

Louisiana-Lafayette (12-4, 6-3) vs. Texas State (11-5, 5-2)

Strahan Coliseum, San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana-Lafayette looks for its fifth straight conference win against Texas State. Louisiana-Lafayette's last Sun Belt loss came against the Texas-Arlington Mavericks 91-86 on Jan. 15. Texas State lost 62-60 loss at home to Louisiana-Lafayette in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Ragin' Cajuns have been led by Cedric Russell and Theo Akwuba. Russell has averaged 17.6 points while Akwuba has put up 11.6 points, 10 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game. The Bobcats have been led by juniors Mason Harrell and Caleb Asberry, who are scoring 12.9 and 12.6 per game, respectively.

IMPROVING IN CONFERENCE: The Bobcats have scored 66.3 points per game to conference opponents thus far. That's an improvement from the 63.1 per game they recorded in non-conference play.CLUTCH CEDRIC: Russell has connected on 36.8 percent of the 114 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 10 for 21 over his last three games. He's also made 73.4 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bobcats have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Ragin' Cajuns. Texas State has an assist on 46 of 73 field goals (63 percent) across its previous three matchups while Louisiana-Lafayette has assists on 39 of 81 field goals (48.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Texas State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.7 percent of all possessions, which is the 23rd-highest rate in the country. The Louisiana-Lafayette offense has turned the ball over on 21.1 percent of its possessions (ranked 266th among Division I teams).

