St. Francis (Pa.) defeats Central Connecticut 62-59

Ramiir Dixon-Conover posted 14 points and seven rebounds as St. Francis (Pa.) narrowly defeated Central Connecticut 62-59 on Saturday night.

Bryce Laskey had 11 points for St. Francis (Pa.) (5-9, 4-6 Northeast Conference). Marlon Hargis added 10 points and seven rebounds. Josh Cohen had seven rebounds.

Karrington Wallace had 11 points for the Blue Devils (3-10, 3-7). Greg Outlaw added 10 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25