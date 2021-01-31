Colorado faces Minnesota on 3-game win streak

Colorado Avalanche (6-3-0, first in the West Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (5-4-0, fourth in the West Division)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado will try to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Minnesota.

Minnesota finished 8-10-1 in division play and 19-11-5 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Wild averaged 3.6 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes per game.

Colorado went 42-20-8 overall and 10-8-2 in division action in the 2019-20 season. The Avalanche averaged 3.4 goals and 5.7 assists per game last season.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

INJURIES: Wild: Alex Stalock: out (health protocols), Marcus Johansson: day to day (upper body), Mathew Dumba: day to day (undisclosed), Cam Talbot: out (lower body).

Avalanche: Erik Johnson: day to day (upper body), Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: day to day (knee), Matt Calvert: out (upper body), Pavel Francouz: day to day (lower body).