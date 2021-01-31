Sports

Sabres host the Devils after shootout win

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

New Jersey Devils (3-3-2, sixth in the East Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (4-3-2, fifth in the East Division)

Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils visit Buffalo after the Sabres defeated New Jersey 4-3 in a shootout.

Buffalo finished 10-12-2 in division action and 20-11-4 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Sabres averaged 2.8 goals and 4.6 assists per game last season.

New Jersey finished 28-29-12 overall and 9-10-2 in division games a season ago. Goalies for the Devils recorded four shutouts last season while compiling a .901 save percentage.

The teams play for the second straight game.

INJURIES: Sabres: Sam Reinhart: day to day (upper body).

Devils: Mackenzie Blackwood: out (covid protocol), Travis Zajac: out (covid protocol).

  Comments  

Sports

Pittsburgh visits New York after overtime victory

January 31, 2021 3:10 AM

Sports

Blues visit the Ducks after Kyrou’s 2-goal game

January 31, 2021 3:10 AM

Sports

Nashville visits Tampa Bay on 3-game road skid

January 31, 2021 3:10 AM

Sports

Flames visit the Jets after shutout victory

January 31, 2021 3:10 AM

Sports

Boston faces Washington on 3-game road slide

January 31, 2021 3:10 AM

Sports

Detroit faces Florida on 5-game losing streak

January 31, 2021 3:10 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service