Canucks visit the Canadiens after Boeser’s 2-goal game
Vancouver Canucks (6-5-0, third in the North Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (5-1-2, second in the North Division)
Montreal; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver visits the Montreal Canadiens after Brock Boeser scored two goals in the Canucks' 4-1 win against the Jets.
Montreal finished 9-13-2 in division games and 14-17-6 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Canadiens recorded 322 assists on 208 total goals last season.
Vancouver finished 36-27-6 overall and 11-8-1 in division action during the 2019-20 season. The Canucks averaged 3.2 goals and 5.7 assists per game last season.
In their last meeting on Jan. 23, Montreal won 5-2.
INJURIES: Canadiens: Joel Armia: day to day (concussion).
Canucks: None listed.
