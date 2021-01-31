Milwaukee hosts Portland after Lillard’s 44-point game

Portland Trail Blazers (10-8, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (11-8, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland plays the Milwaukee Bucks after Damian Lillard scored 44 points in the Trail Blazers' 123-122 win against the Bulls.

The Bucks are 7-2 on their home court. Milwaukee is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 47 points per game in the paint led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 16.1.

The Trail Blazers have gone 5-3 away from home. Portland is the worst team in the Western Conference scoring 37.2 points per game in the paint.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks with 11.4 rebounds and averages 27.8 points. Antetokounmpo is averaging 11 rebounds and 25.7 points per game over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Lillard ranks second on the Trail Blazers averaging 4.1 made 3-pointers while scoring 29.6 points per game and shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 13.5 points and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 42.8% over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 6-4, averaging 115.6 points, 48.6 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points on 45.7% shooting.

Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 113.4 points, 43.5 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points on 47.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Bucks: None listed.

Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic: out (wrist), Derrick Jones Jr.: day to day (foot), Zach Collins: out (ankle), CJ McCollum: out (left foot).