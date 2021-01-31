Tottenham struggles without Kane in 1-0 loss to Brighton

Brighton's Leandro Trossard, left, celebrates while scoring the opening goal during an English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur at the Amex stadium in Brighton, England, Sunday Jan. 31, 2021. (Andrew Boyers/Pool via AP) AP

Tottenham struggled without the creativity and cutting edge of injured striker Harry Kane in a 1-0 loss at Brighton on Sunday, leaving Jose Mourinho's team six points off the Premier League's top four.

Leandro Trossard scored the winner for fourth-from-last Brighton in the 17th minute, side-footing home a finish from inside the area after a cut-back from the right by Pascal Gross.

Kane was missing after injuring both ankles in the 3-1 loss to Liverpool on Thursday and his absence — for a “few weeks,” according to Mourinho — could be crucial in Tottenham's bid to keep in touch with its rivals for Champions League qualification.

Gareth Bale replaced Kane in the Spurs attack for his first start in 12 weeks, but the on-loan Real Madrid forward squandered possession regularly and looked off the pace before being substituted in the 61st minute.

Brighton was the likelier scorer of a second goal at Amex Stadium, with Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld needing to produce a sliding block near his goal line to clear a goal-bound shot from substitute Aaron Connolly in the final minutes.

Argentine midfielder Alexis Mac Allister also hit the post in the first half for Brighton, which moved seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Tottenham stayed sixth, ahead of Chelsea and Everton on goal difference.