Jones scores 27 to lead S. Illinois past N. Iowa 71-68

Lance Jones scored a season-high 27 points and Southern Illinois beat Northern Iowa 71-68 on Sunday.

Steven Verplancken Jr. had 14 points for Southern Illinois (8-6, 2-6 Missouri Valley Conference), which snapped its six-game losing streak. Anthony D’Avanzo added 11 points and 10 rebounds and Kyler Filewich scored 10.

Southern Illinois posted a season-high 15 3-pointers.

Bowen Born had 16 points for the Panthers (5-11, 3-7) and Trad Berhow and Nate Heise each scored 13.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25