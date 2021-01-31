Isaac Bonton leads Washington State past Washington 77-62

Washington head coach Mike Hopkins, right, has his mask pulled down around his chin as he talks with Erik Stevenson in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Washington State, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) AP

Isaac Bonton scored 18 of his 25 points in the second half, Noah Williams added 21 points, and Washington State snapped its six-game losing streak with a 77-62 win over rival Washington on Sunday night.

A miserable January ended on the upswing for the Cougars (10-7, 3-7 Pac-12) on the final night, thanks to a big contribution from Efe Abogidi on the interior in the first half and some key outside shooting in the final 20 minutes to pull away from the Huskies.

Bonton missed last Monday’s loss at Colorado, but was fully healthy to torment the Huskies, especially in the second half. Whether it was getting into the lane and scoring or hitting some important shots from deep, Bonton was terrific at the offensive end.

Bonton added seven rebounds and four assists.

Abogidi’s first half was just as important for the Cougars. With nothing falling from the perimeter, Abogidi had 12 points and eight rebounds in the first half to set the tone for the Cougars. He finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Quade Green led Washington (3-12, 2-8) with 20 points and Erik Stevenson added 13. The Huskies swept Colorado and Utah last week for their first Pac-12 victories of the season.

Thanks to Abogidi’s presence on the inside, the Cougars led 38-29 at halftime, with 26 of those points coming in the paint.

Washington could never get enough stops or hit enough open looks to make the Cougars nervous in the second half. Washington State scored 11 of the first 14 points to start the half, capped by consecutive 3s by Bonton and Williams, the first makes from deep for the Cougars.

Bonton later hit an open 3 at the top of the key and followed with a three-point play to give the Cougars a 58-38 lead with 10:47 left. Washington never pulled closer than 15 the rest of the way.

THE TAKEAWAY

Washington State: The Cougars have work to do against the rest of the conference, but Kyle Smith has figured out the Northwest schools. In his two seasons, the Cougars are 6-0 against Washington and the two Oregon schools. Against all teams from the Northwest — schools from Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Montana — the Cougars are now 13-0 in Smith’s two seasons.

Washington: Jamal Bey was invisible for the Huskies. After scoring a career-high 28 in the Huskies last game against Utah, Bey could not get into the flow offensively and finished with nine points.

UP NEXT

Washington State: The Cougars are on the road to face Oregon on Thursday.

Washington: The Huskies travel to Oregon State on Thursday.